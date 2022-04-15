Recall alert: If you're crafting with this glue gun, stop now

There have been at least four reports of fires linked to crafting glue guns, prompting a recall of more than 1 million of them nationwide.

More than 1 million crafting glue guns are being recalled. They can malfunction, possibly leading to fire or burns.

The recall involves Crafter’s Square Glue Guns sold for about $1 nationwide at Dollar Tree stores from August 2020 through February 2022 and at Family Dollar stores in January and February 2022.

The plastic guns are black with an orange trigger and tip. They have a silver UL label above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on it. The guns dispense hot glue when plugged in and the trigger is pulled.

Dollar Tree says it has received seven reports of what it calls "electrical malfunctions" when using the gun. There were four reports of fires and one report of a "skin irritation."

Dollar Tree did not elaborate on what the malfunction was.

Consumers are urged to stop using the Crafter’s Square Glue Guns and unplug them immediately. They can be returned to Dollar Tree or Family Dollar for a full refund.