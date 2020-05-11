Do you have these toddler boots from Target? It could be a choking hazard

If you have these toddler boots from Target, you need to read this safety recall.

Target is recalling the Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddlers’ boots in sizes 5 - 12 as the boots have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top that are a choking risk.

The boots were sold in person and online at Target.com and Google Express from September 2019 through February 2020 for about $30.

You can return the boots to any Target Store for a full refund. if you purchased the boots on Target.com, they may contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the boots.

Target has received five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic laces and toggle breaking but no injuries have been reported.