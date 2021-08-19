Blower fans sold at Home Depot, Amazon, recalled due to fire hazard

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the capacitor in these recalled blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A West Chester-based industrial machinery and equipment company, Intertex, has recalled B-Air VP-33 Blower Fans that were sold at Home Depot and on Amazon.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the capacitor in these recalled blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Intertex has received five reports of the capacitor overheating in the blower fans. Damage costs are estimated at about $75,000.

No injuries have been reported.

These fans were sold from February 2013 through December 2017 for about $200 each. They were sold in blue, red, and green in a yellow-colored box. The B-Air logo was on the box.

Those who purchased these blower fans are advised to stop using them immediately and contact the firm for a free repair kit with instructions.