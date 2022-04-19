Bubble bath recalled for potentially risky bacterium

The bacterium found in the bubble bath poses little risk to healthy people, but the company said it could be hazardous to some specific groups.

Two specific lots of a brand of bubble bath, marketed for babies, have been recalled. They may contain a bacterium that could be dangerous to specific groups.

The product is 20-ounce bottles of Babyganics chamomile verbena bubble bath, sold at select retailers in the U.S. They come in a white bottle with a green lid.

The only versions of this that are affected by the voluntary recall are those with UPC number 8 13277 01375 4 and with lot codes Y314 and Y315.

The company said the discovery of Pluralibacter gergoviae was found during extended shelf-life stability testing. It said its testing has found no other instances of the bacterium in any products other than those that are recalled.

While Pluralibacter gergoviae is not generally a risk to healthy people, the company said it can be a risk to people who are immunocompromised or who have broken or irritated skin -- such as children with diaper rash.

Babyganics said it is not aware of anyone getting sick from the recalled bubble bath.

Those who have the bubble bath are urged to stop using it and to reach out to Babyganics at this website for a refund. Also, consumers who have this are advised to give the tub and any toys in the tub a quick cleaning as a precaution.