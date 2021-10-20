Financial tips before quitting your job | Money Smart

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs. A financial analyst explains what to have in order before putting in your two weeks notice.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Millions of Americans are saying, 'I quit.'

Following the pandemic, employees are reassessing what they want out of a job.

"Due to the pandemic, it appears many young professionals are seeking a better work-life balance," Tracy Burke with Conrad Siegel said.

Whatever is causing you to want to quit your job, Bruke says there's some important things you should think about before putting in your resignation.

"We would encourage everyone to consider that financial impact when deciding to move to or leave any job," Burke said.

You should wait until you have another job lined up to limit any gap in income. Make sure there won't be any gaps in your health insurance coverage. Know exactly what your new employer offers in a retirement account. These are just some of her tips.

Burke says it's also a great time to look at your financial health.

She also said it's important to take inventory of what you have, figure out what your income and expenses look like, and what your cash flow looks like.