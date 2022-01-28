Central Pa. organizations work to bring more relief on Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day

The United Way of Pennsylvania will hold a virtual media briefing Friday morning on a new report detailing ways to implement a state-level EITC in the Commonwealth.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The United Way of Pennsylvania will hold a virtual media briefing over Zoom to release a new report on implementing a State Earned Income Tax Credit in the Commonwealth.

Currently, there is no state-level EITC, therefore, executives hope to touch on how many tax filers would benefit from a refundable EITC, the average benefit, and how the credits will help spur the state's economy.

The effort comes on "Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day," an annual awareness event held nationally by the Internal Revenue Service along with other partners to help all families know what extra funds may be available to them.

Partners in this effort include community organizations, elected officials, state and local governments, schools, employers, and more.

The goal is to reach as many people as possible as the revenue service says these EITCs combined with other tax credits such as the Child Tax Credit and American Opportunity Tax Credit will help to give a financial boost to working families and local communities.