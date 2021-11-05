Pa. Department of Revenue reminds Pennsylvanians they can file income tax returns and make payments on myPATH

Tax day is quickly approaching, and the free, online filing tool is available to all Pennsylvanians.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from February 10 and discusses stimulus checks and tax returns.

With tax day approaching on May 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding Pennsylvanians that they can file their 2020 personal income tax returns and make final 2020 income tax payments on myPATH, the free, online filing tool provided by the state government.

Tax day was extended to May 17, and in accordance with state law, the filing deadline is the same as that on that federal level.

myPATH is user-friendly and fast, according to a press release. It also gives taxpayers access to "error-reducing automatic calculators."

"myPATH offers Pennsylvania taxpayers a free option to quickly file their returns and to ensure they receive their refunds as soon as possible if they are expecting one," Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. "If you’re looking to save some money this tax season and avoid paying a fee for filing your Pennsylvania return, myPATH is a great option.”