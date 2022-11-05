People spending more for everything from clothing to food

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how some people are finding any way to save money on the basics.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Shoppers continue to be hit with high prices at the grocery store.

According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, shoppers saw food prices rise one percent from March to April and nearly 11 percent from one year ago. People at ShopRite in Moosic say items like meat, produce, and dairy are at prices they've never seen. And some people are starting to cut back on what goes in their carts.

"I'm buying a little bit less, checking out all of the deals, and we're going camping this weekend. Diesel is going way up, food is going up, so you have to cut back a little bit," Stephen Leschinsky said.

One couple tells Newswatch 16 they've resorted to shopping at several stores to fulfill their list.

"We check the ads in the paper and seeing who has the best deals. We start by buying what is on sale and as we mosey through the store, we see what the best deals are and we do multiple store shopping each week," said John and Jill Luczak.

For others, it's business as usual to buy the essentials, but they are feeling the financial hit.

"I have a family with a baby, 1-year-old. I can't do anything different about buying products but hopefully prices go down soon," one shopper said.

"My wife and i just started a diet so everything is high but we're not doing anything different," said Steve Mace

Staff at ShopRite say one tip to save a few bucks on your bill is to stop at these digital coupon kiosks before shopping.

"We're starting to see more manufacturers using more of the digital coupons, so it is very easy you come into the store or you can do it on your phone or online as well and upload your coupons," Katie Gallagher advised.