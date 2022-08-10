Pennsylvania's PUC advises residents about increases in electric energy pricing

The price hikes, beginning Sep. 1, will likely include PECO Energy, Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power consumers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) advised customers on Wednesday that several major electric generating utilities will raise prices on Sep. 1.

The commission recommends that residents should explore ways to manage their utility expenses, including utilizing energy efficiency and conservation measures, closely monitoring electric bills, reviewing supplier contracts, and discussing affordability programs with their utilities.

According to PUC, half of Pennsylvania's major electric distribution companies (EDCs) reset their energy prices on a quarterly basis. These companies include PECO Energy and the state's four FirstEnergy companies- Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power, and West Penn Power.

Sep. 1 is the next date for the quarterly adjustments to the “Price to Compare” (PTCs) for non-shopping customers served by those EDCs. The utilities are reporting the following changes for residential customers:

Met-Ed: up from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) (18.4%)

PECO: up from 7.637 cents to 8.508 cents per kWh (11.4%)

Penelec: up from 8.443 cents to 10.021 cents per kWh (18.7%)

Penn Power: up from 8.694 cents to 10.348 cents per kWh (19%)

West Penn Power: up from 8.198 cents to 8.306 cents per kWh (1.3%)

The PTC accounts for an average of 40% to 60% of customers' total utility bills, but this percentage does vary by utility and the level of individual customer usage.

More information on pricing for electric generation supply, including product offerings from competitive electric generation suppliers, can be found here.

Energy usage is a key factor in the size of summer energy bills, tips to save energy include:

Pay attention to the thermostat – Every degree you raise or lower the temperature could impact energy costs by up to 3%. Also, consider a programmable thermostat to automatically raise temperatures while you are away from home.

Have your air conditioner serviced – Regular air conditioner maintenance along with clean air filters help ensure efficient operation of your cooling system.

Insulate and seal leaks around your home – Adding insulation, installing storm windows and doors, and sealing cracks and air leaks can help you stay cooler and use less energy.

Install or repair ceiling fans in high-trafficked rooms – Use ceiling fans to circulate the air, keeping the room and your cooler.

Protect windows to reduce heat buildup – Smart landscaping and exterior window coverings are just two ways that you can better protect windows and reduce the impact of heat buildup in your home.

The Commission continues to emphasize the importance of direct conversations between struggling customers and utilities. Calling utilities directly continues to be the “first step” in addressing outstanding bill balances and discussing utility assistance programs.

Public utilities are the first and most direct mechanisms to link struggling households facing past-due balances with much-needed assistance and affordability options.