New report shows increasing uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

According to findings by State Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor, missed tolls stand at more than $104 million, and too much of the burden is placed on drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Uncollected tolls from the Pennsylvania Turnpike continue to increase.

According to findings by State Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor, missed tolls stand at more than $104 million.

The vast majority of unpaid tolls come from Turnpike users who do not use E-Z Pass, according to reports. The 86 percent of Turnpike drivers who use E-Z Pass pay automatically when tolls are electronically debited from prepaid accounts.

The remaining 14 percent of Turnpike drivers use a system called Toll By Plate, in which cameras at toll booths take a picture of the vehicle’s license plate and then bill the owner through the mail.

These 14 percent of drivers are responsible for the seven percent of unpaid tolls, meaning roughly half of Toll By Plate users don’t end up paying for their ride.

DeFoor says the Turnpike Commission continues to face significant challenges in meeting financial obligations to PennDOT.

2022 is the final year the turnpike will need to pay PennDOT $450 million, as approved under prior laws. Beginning in the fiscal year of 2023 and continuing through 2057, that amount will drop to $50 million a year.

DeFoor said the amount of debt the turnpike faces is concerning and believes that the legislature needs to work together to ensure it remains financially viable in the future.

"Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said. "The turnpike's debt is $13.2 billion."

The audit also found that too much of the burden is being placed on travelers of the turnpike.