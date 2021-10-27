Pennsylvania Treasury auctions off forgotten valuables

The online auction of nearly 4,000 unclaimed items takes place over two days beginning Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury will be auctioning off nearly 4,000 items they're currently holding as unclaimed property on Thursday and Friday.

The Treasury does everything they can to hold onto people's personal things, but when constrained by the amount of physical space they have, the auction becomes necessary.

Some of the unusual items available for auction include jewelry, antique coins, and collectible toys.

The Treasury says the items come from abandoned safe deposit boxes that have been left untouched for at least three years.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity says the money stays with the owner of the property.

"The money that we receive, that's still available to the account owner in perpetuity,” said Garrity. “So in other words, if somebody looks on unclaimed property 15 years from now and sees that their mother had a diamond ring, the money from the auction will still be available."

