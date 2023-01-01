Pa. statute of limitations window could cost taxpayers billions, report finds

Lawmakers in Harrisburg are eyeing a bill to extend the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse. A new report says it would come at a big cost.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Economic experts suggest that opening a two-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to seek compensation, could result in thousands of claims against Pennsylvania public schools. The potential payouts would ultimately fall on the shoulders of taxpayers.

“My objective here is to get a good expectation on what the actual number is going to be,” said Dr. Peter Zaleski, an economics professor at Villanova University.



Zaleski and Dr. Charles Greenawalt helped compile a new report for the Susquehanna Valley Center for Public Policy.

The report estimates House Bill 14 would result in 10,000 to 15,000 claims against Pennsylvania school districts if the rate of sexual assault is consistent with Pennsylvania’s catholic schools.



However, The U.S. Department of Education estimates the rate of childhood sexual assault in public schools is 10 times higher than in catholic schools, according to the report, meaning a possible 100,000 victims could file claims.

After examining cases from 2012 to 2020, the report suggests each claimant would be awarded between $325,000 and $500,000 dollars.

It estimates the total payouts would be in the billions.



“Removing the statute of limitations on filing a claim for a two-year window is expected to result in total claims ranging from $5 billion to $32.5 billion statewide,” said Dr. Charles Greenawalt of the Susquehanna Valley Center for Public Policy.

The report claims, when compared to other states, Pennsylvania is near the top of the list when it comes to the number of childhood sexual abuse cases.

“One of the reasons Pennsylvania seems like a high state is because Pennsylvania does a better job of reporting,” Zaleski said. "We have some states where reporting is low. It could be a bigger problem, it just doesn't get reported.”



FOX43 reached out to the offices of State Representative Jim Gregory and House Speaker Mark Rozzi for comment on this report but did not immediately receive a response. Both have been outspoken proponents of the bill.