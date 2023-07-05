Pennsylvania House passes $45 billion State budget

The measure passed after Governor Shapiro agreed to scrap private school voucher program from the budget.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House lawmakers passed Governor Shapiro’s $45.5 billion state budget, five days after it was passed in the Senate. The budget bill passed with bipartisan support, 117-86.

House Democrats voted unanimously on the bill, after voting down the enabling mechanism that would have enforced a statewide private-school voucher program.

Governor Shapiro and Senate Republicans worked to pass the initial budget, which included $100 million in funding for a school voucher program. The measure was opposed by House Democrats, teachers unions, and school districts across the Commonwealth.

By voting against the enabling mechanism, House Democrats effectively kicked the issue down the road. Governor Shapiro announced publicly Wednesday afternoon that he would line-item veto the $100 million in voucher funding in order to pass the budget.

Unless the Pa. Senate overrides the line-item veto with a 2/3rd majority vote, the budget will become law.

Governor Shapiro issued the following statement after the House passed the budget: