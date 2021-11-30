Why Pa. homeowners will pay more for energy this winter

Depending on your energy company, homeowners will pay up to 50 percent more on bills.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting Dec. 1, homeowners will begin to shell out more to heat their homes this winter.

"Everything’s going up right now, I feel that’s how it is with inflation," said Luis Marquez, a homeowner.

In some parts Pennsylvania, The Public Utility Commission said energy costs are expected to rise as much as 50 percent.

According to the commission, the rising costs of natural gas is to blame for the price surge.

For example, energy company UGI is set to increase its natural gas costs. According to the company, a residential customer's bill will increase by 9.6 percent.

" Energy prices in general have seen upward price pressure throughout 2021 and natural gas is no exception," said Chris Brown, UGI Vice President in a statement.

Two-thirds of Pennsylvanians who don't shop for competitive energy rates and pay default rates, otherwise known as "Price to Compare," will see the following increase on their bill, depending on their company:

Citizens’ Electric , up from 6.9777 cents to 7.9476 cents per kWh (13.9%);

, up from 6.9777 cents to 7.9476 cents per kWh (13.9%); Duquesne Light , up from 7.41 cents to 7.98 cents per kWh (7.7%);

, up from 7.41 cents to 7.98 cents per kWh (7.7%); Met-Ed , up from 7.114 cents to 7.414 cents per kWh (4.2%);

, up from 7.114 cents to 7.414 cents per kWh (4.2%); PECO, up from 6.597 cents to 7.021 cents per kWh (6.4%);

up from 6.597 cents to 7.021 cents per kWh (6.4%); Penelec , down from 6.761 cents to 6.507 cents per kWh (3.8%);

, down from 6.761 cents to 6.507 cents per kWh (3.8%); Penn Power , down from 7.657 cents to 7.593 cents per kWh (less than 1%);

, down from 7.657 cents to 7.593 cents per kWh (less than 1%); PPL , up from 7.544 cents to 9.502 cents per kWh (26%);

, up from 7.544 cents to 9.502 cents per kWh (26%); Pike County Light & Power, up from 6.5234 cents to 9.796 cents per kWh (50.2%);

up from 6.5234 cents to 9.796 cents per kWh (50.2%); Wellsboro Electric , up from 7.2596 cents to 7.5051 cents per kWh (3.4%) and

, up from 7.2596 cents to 7.5051 cents per kWh (3.4%) and West Penn Power, up from 5.447 cents to 5.698 cents per kWh (4.6%).

“If you shop for an energy supplier, your contract is going to be determined by the contract that you sign. But if you don’t shop, you’re utility [company] needs to go out and get that energy on your behalf,” said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, the Press Secretary of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

The price hike is causing some homeowners to find solutions.

"Definitely shopping around now. Yeah, for sure to see what companies offer better prices or what we can do to save costs right now," said Marquez.