Paying at the pump: Will PA's gas tax be phased out?

Gov. Wolf says he wants to phase out the gas tax & look for new funding opportunities. But it comes a PennDOT relies on the money & considers bridge tolls

Governor Tom Wolf wants to phase out Pennsylvania's gas tax, which is among the highest in the nation. But, the effort will force the state to come up with new ways to fill the gap in funding.

One way the Governor plans to do that is through a commission created when he signed an Executive Order establishing the Transportation Revenue Options Commission. Their task is to develop funding recommendations for Pennsylvania’s large and aging infrastructure.

PennDOT’s latest assessment places the annual gap of its needs in all modes and facilities at $9.3 billion and it estimates that could grown to $14.5 billion gap by 2030. The news also comes as PennDOT recently proposed tolling 9 bridges to pay for renovations in the state, which was met with debate.

Still, the Governor calls the gas tax 'unreliable' and burdensome.

“Our economy, our communities, and our future rely on a strong transportation system that supports our safety and growth. We have more than $9 billion in annual unmet needs across our state-maintained transportation system alone. At the same time, Pennsylvania is relying too much on outdated, unreliable funding methods, and the federal government hasn’t taken meaningful action in decades,” Gov. Wolf said. “Phasing out the burdensome gas tax, coupled with seeking long-term reliable funding solutions that will keep pace with our infrastructure needs, deserves a close examination. Forming this bipartisan commission will bring multiple, bipartisan voices to the table to ensure that we can examine reliable, sustainable revenue solutions to address both near-term and long-term funding needs.”

PennDOT notes that the state has one of the largest state-owned transportation networks in the country, with nearly 40,000 miles of roads and over 25,400 bridges. The gas tax, it said, also aids local municipalities and Pennsylvania State Police.

In 2019, the Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) identified risks to transportation funding that included:

- Reduced fuel revenues

- Unpredictable federal funding

- Legislative changes to reduce commitments

Although PennDOT said it is in favor of fuel-efficient cars and technologies, that also creates a funding issue as those drivers do not pay the gas tax.

The Governor's commission will have its first meeting by March 25 and a report of commission activities and funding options will be submitted to the Governor before Aug. 1, 2021.

PennDOT said the gas tax has funded major infrastructure improvements for many of the state’s roads and bridges. They said notable local examples include the extensive improvements along the I-83 and I-283 corridors in Dauphin County to add capacity, new interchanges and new bridges, and to the north, the massive Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project. PennDOT said Act 89 (the gas tax) was 'historic' and a 'much-needed piece of legislation' that allowed it to make a lot of progress and improve its network, but said that even "back then both parties noted that Act 89 would not be enough to cover the damage done after decades of neglecting one of the oldest, largest infrastructure systems in the country."