PA Turnpike's partnership with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network will let customers pay tolls in cash

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The PA Turnpike Commission announced a new partnership with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network that will allow customers to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their EZPass accounts at more than 70,000 locations across the nation.

Customers who want to pay in cash can select the "pay" option when accessing their account online or via the PA TOLL PAY app, the Turnpike Commission said Monday in a press release. A list of participating retailers near the customer’s location will display. The customer must generate a pay slip — which includes a $1.50 service fee — before stopping at one of the retail locations to make a PA Turnpike toll payment in cash.

“We are pleased to offer our customers yet another way to pay," PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. "This new KUBRA option provides anyone who wishes to travel the PA Turnpike a way to pay tolls with cash at a nearby retailer.

“Many travelers already visit these local drug, convenience, or discount stores, and now they can pay a PA Toll By Plate invoice or replenish their E-ZPass accounts while there.”

Adding this payment option will help customers who don’t have a bank account or don’t want to tie up funds in an E-ZPass account until they travel, Compton said.

The PA Turnpike Commission’s partnership with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network allows Turnpike customers to go to any participating retailers in their network.

Most of the retailers in the KUBRA network are in Pennsylvania, but PA Turnpike customers can pay at any location throughout the U.S.

The retailers include:

7-Eleven®

CVS®

Dollar General®

Duane Reade™

Family Dollar®

GoMart, Inc.®

Kum & Go®

Kwik Trip™

Pilot Travel Center®

Royal Farms®

Rutter’s®

Sheetz®

Speedway®

Stop & Go®

Stripes®

TravelCenters of America®

Walgreens®

The PA Turnpike last year launched its PA TOLL PAY app that allows Toll By Plate customers to pay invoices. With the app, Toll By Plate customers can also sign up for AutoPay to get a 15% discount on their invoice.

The PA Toll Pay App makes it easy for both E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers to update and manage their accounts and review account activity.

“We will continue to look to expand options to make it more convenient for customers to pay,” Compton said. “We are exploring other payment methods that will allow travelers to pay virtually based on their preferences.”