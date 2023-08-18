Pa. Fish and Boat Commission seeking applicants for grants to install pumpout stations

The Clean Vessel Act grant program was created to help reduce pollution from boat sewage discharges into U.S. waters, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) today announced the availability of funding through the Clean Vessel Act (CVA) grant program.

This is a federal grant program administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that funds the construction, renovation, operation and maintenance of pumpout stations and waste reception facilities for recreational boats. The PFBC says it has received funding under the CVA grant program and is looking for interested partners to utilize these funds.

The program was created to help reduce pollution from boat sewage discharges into U.S. waters. CVA grant funds are available to qualified applicants within both the public and private sector, including all local governmental entities and private businesses that own and operate boating facilities and are willing to keep the pumpout stations open to the general boating public, the PFBC said in their announcement.

Grants awarded through this program will reimburse recipients for up to 75% of the installation cost of pumpout and dump stations. This includes the cost of new equipment or the renovation or upgrading of existing equipment, as well as any other materials or equipment needed for a complete and efficient station, the PFBC said. Grant recipients are responsible for at least 25% of the proposed project cost which can be cash or the fair market value of any in-house labor or materials, or a combination thereof.

Under the CVA program, all recreational boats must have access to the pumpout or dump stations for a period of ten years.

Applications must be submitted to the PFBC by Oct. 23.