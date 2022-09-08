Pa. Treasurer announces over $9 million owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians

About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owned some of the $4 billion in unclaimed property, according to the department. The average claim is worth nearly $1,500.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In honor of Grandparents Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Pennsylvania Treasury announced more than $9 million is owed to Pennsylvanians.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that over $9 million is owed to $38,000 Pennsylvanians who have the words grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, pops, family, or September in their name or business name.

“On Grandparents Day, we pause to honor our grandparents for the wisdom they offer and the joy they bring to our lives. It’s also a great time to remind people of all ages to check and see if they own any of the $4 billion in unclaimed property that [the] Treasury is currently holding," Garrity said in a press release.

Unclaimed property includes dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, insurance policies, tangible property, like the contents of abandoned safes, and more.

The state’s unclaimed property law requires businesses to report unclaimed property to Treasury after three years of dormancy.

Last year, the Treasury reportedly returned more than $135 million to Pennsylvanians. However, they are still searching for the owners of more than $4 billion in unclaimed property.

About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owned unclaimed property, according to the department. The average claim is worth nearly $1,500.

Garrity noted in a press release that it's easy to find out if you are owed money.

"Just visit our website, and in just a matter of minutes you’ll see if any money is waiting for you – or your grandparents," she said.