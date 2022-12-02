One $50,000 raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers for two $50,000 prize tickets that were sold in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Lancaster County Sunoco.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers for two $50,000 prize tickets that were sold in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

The winning ticket numbers, 00109516 and 00140233, were randomly drawn from among more than 49,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between November 22 and 28.

The tickets were sold at a GetGo located on 3903 U.S. Route 30 in Latrobe and a Sunoco located on 2504 Willow St. Pike in Lancaster County.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker here or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.