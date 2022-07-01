New state child tax credit could give hundreds to eligible Pennsylvanians

Estimates state that more than 220,000 Pennsylvanians will be eligible for up to $630 in tax credits depending on income levels and family size.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Working families with children will be eligible for the new state child tax credit when they file state tax returns beginning next year.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant care in Pennsylvania is nearly $12,000.

State officials say the program, called the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program is modeled after the federal child tax credit. Estimates show that more than 220,000 Pennsylvanians will be eligible for up to $630 in tax credits depending on income levels and family size.

That's money officials say will help offset the high cost of childcare.

"I can't understand how important child care providers are for making sure that we can all get up and go to work every day and not worry about our children being safe and taken care of," said the Acting Secretary of the Pa. Department of Human Services Meg Snead.

"I think pre-pandemic, that was something a lot of us took for granted," Snead continued.

Studies show that children who learn in high-quality child care and pre-K programs perform better in school and are more likely to graduate, while also helping students develop the social and emotional skills they need to succeed in the classroom.