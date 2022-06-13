More drivers needing roadside fuel deliveries as gas prices surge

As gas prices continue to reach record highs, drivers are waiting longer and longer to fill up their tanks.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's another week of sky-high gas prices in Pennsylvania.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Commonwealth is now sitting at $5.07.

“I think the majority of Pennsylvania drivers are just frustrated," said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager for AAA Central Penn. "They know they’re paying $1.88 more per gallon than they were this time last year.”

Thomas McDonald is the owner of Lancaster Roadside Assistance.

He says over the last couple months, he’s seen an uptick in stranded drivers calling for help after getting stuck on "E."

“I did a guy that was a carrier recently and he had a Ford Transit van I jumped at a Rutter’s in Mountville and he was just saying the price of fuel is just getting too much for him, he might have to stop soon," said McDonald.

He says even truck drivers are stretching their fuel too thin.

“We didn’t really see that even close to a year ago, semi-trucks running out of diesel just trying to make it to the next pump but not really getting there," said McDonald.

And of course, the rising gas prices are also affecting the business’s bottom line.

“It includes 1.5 to 2 gallons of gas for passenger vehicles, now that was back when it was $3 a gallon, $3.49 so now coming up to $5 a gallon it is starting to hurt that bottom line," said McDonald. "It’s not something we’re worrying about changing right now but we’re thinking about it.”

AAA says you can make your fuel last longer this summer by carpooling, combining trips, and minimizing use of your car’s air conditioner.

“There are people who say having the windows down and having that extra wind resistance would use more gas but our studies proved otherwise," said Spiegel.