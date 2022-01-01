Record spending: 1 in 3 Americans racked up credit card debt this holiday season

Records show the average credit card debt per person increased by $1,200 this holiday season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Personal credit card debts are on the rise at an exponentially higher pace than years past.

Total credit card debt increased 2.9% since this same time last year. In Quarter 3 of 2020, the debt sat at $924.9 billion, according to reports by WalletHub. In Quarter 3 of 2021, it had risen to $951.6 billion.

However, credit cards are only a small portion of household debts.

The Federal Reserve released a Quarterly report that provides some insight into the rising total.

The total household debt is now estimated at $15 trillion. For perspective, that's about half of the U.S. National debt, which is about to hit $30 trillion.

That household debt includes housing and non-housing debts. In most cases, credit card debt would be considered non-housing debts (featured in red).

In Tennessee, the average consumer in 2020 had $5,688 in credit card debt; which was lower than the national average of $8,200.

However, financial institutions like WalletHub and lending Tree are expecting a big uptick in the final quarter of 2021. This can be greatly attributed to holiday spending, travel and inflation steadily rising.

WalletHub predicts $70 billion will be added to the national total in credit credit debt.

Lending Tree, another financial institution had similar findings in their annual holiday debt survey.