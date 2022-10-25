Some Members 1st customers experience unauthorized charges and transactions

According to Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer with Members 1st, a small group of customers experienced unauthorized transactions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members 1st Federal Credit Union confirmed an external incident involving customers' bank accounts on Oct. 24 in the area of Middletown, Dauphin County.

According to Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer with Members 1st, a small group of customers experienced unauthorized transactions.

Wilson says the incident was caused by an external source, not by someone working at the credit union.

The bank became aware of the issue and worked with its partners and law enforcement to put measures in place to protect customers.

According to Wilson, this type of external incident is not uncommon in financial institutions. Additionally, fraud attempts are on the rise.

Members 1st is working with law enforcement and has guaranteed that no customers will incur any loss related to this incident.