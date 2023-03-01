Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing

Tuesday night's drawing will be the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — 2023 is already bringing lottery fever!

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $785 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. This will be the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

After no ticket matched all six numbers from the drawing on Dec. 30, the jackpot continued to climb.

Even with no jackpot winner, lottery officials said there were a few big winners across the country. One ticket matched five white balls to win $1 million, and nearly 3 million tickets won some sort of prize.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on Oct. 14. Since then, 41 tickets across 22 states had tickets win $1 million. One of those tickets came from Pennsylvania.

If you have the luck in 2023, lottery officials say winners can take home the $785 million jackpot paid in annuity payments over 29 years, or a lump sum of 395 million dollars in cash.

Even so, the odds of winning the jackpot are still not great.

According to lottery officials, the chance of winning any prize is one in 24.