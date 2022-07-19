Mega Million Jackpot drawing surpasses $555 million

If a winner is drawn Tuesday night, it will be the fifth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Editor's note: The attached video is from Oct. 4, 2021.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has officially surpassed the half-billion mark.

Tuesday night's drawing is for $555 million, or $316.9 million cash. The jackpot has been rolling since April 15. If the jackpot is won tonight, it will be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

“Whether it’s purchasing your Mega Millions ticket in-store or on our website, it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing jackpot prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

The last time the jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was in 2021, when Peace of Mind Trust, a five-member group, claimed a $516 million annuity jackpot prize.

If a winner is not selected, the jackpot for Friday, July 22 will be an estimated $630 million, or $359.7 million cash.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have an option to purchase their Mega Millions ticket online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

Prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.