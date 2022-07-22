Mega Million drawing reaches $660 million

The third-largest jackpot could be drawn Friday night

The Mega Million Powerball jackpot for tonight's drawing has reached well over $600 million.

Tuesday night's drawing was set at $555 million, or $316.9 million cash. However, with no winners drawn, the Mega Million has reached an estimated annuity value of $660 million. The take-home winnings would result in around $338 million in cash.

If won, this will be the third-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has been rolling since April 15, since it was last won in Tennessee on April 15.

“What an exciting time to be playing Mega Millions with the third largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history up for grabs,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

“As the jackpot continues to grow, our players are helping us generate funding for property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals. That’s important to keep in mind as we encourage our players to play responsibly," said Svitko.

The last time the jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was in 2021, when Peace of Mind Trust, a five-member group, claimed a $516 million annuity jackpot prize.

If no winner is drawn, the jackpot for the Tuesday, July 26 drawing will be an estimated value of $790 million, or $464.4 million cash.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have an option to purchase their Mega Millions ticket online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

Prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.