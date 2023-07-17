Newberry Twp. residents encouraged to attend special meeting on sewer system sale

Newberry Township residents may see a difference in their water bill in the coming future.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township residents may see a difference in their water bill in the coming future. A special meeting tonight could determine whether the current sewer system will be sold and if families should expect to pay more.

The sale of the Newberry sewer system has been in the works since February of 2022, and officials say it comes as they’re trying to cut infrastructure costs and focus on core services.

In tonight’s third public meeting, the board will discuss the sale and allow residents to voice their concerns. The board will also vote on which bid they will pursue; so far, the board has received around four bids. The decision doesn’t come without controversy, as many do not support the sale. This is because residents would most likely pay more under the new buyer.

Township residents who use the sewer system currently pay a flat $149 quarterly rate. According to the York Dispatch, officials say even if Newberry retained ownership, future rate hikes would still be necessary for system infrastructure upgrades. It’s estimated that residents would pay $215 per quarter by 2023.

The bid from York Water Company, which according to the York Dispatch is identified as the most likely buyer, has two proposals. The first proposal would cost $53 million and increase rates to nearly $381 by 2033.

The second proposal for York Water Company is a purchase of $30 million, but residents would see a gradual increase of around $281 by 2033.

Pennsylvania American Water also put in a bid for the township to pay $48 million with a rate of increase at $388 by 2033. Aqua Water Company placed a bid for a purchase of $32.5 million, with residents' bills increasing to $427 by 2033.