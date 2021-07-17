Kohl's giving teachers, school staff discount as reward for challenging 2020-21 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kohl's is offering teachers and other school staff a 20% storewide discount in appreciation for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special discount runs from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18.
Those covered by the discount include K-12 teachers, daycare/early learning educators, post-secondary educations and school staff.
In addition to 20% off, teachers ad staff can also early $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50.
Teachers and staff must shop in-store, and they must present a valid ID to receive the discount.