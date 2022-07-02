U.S. Postal Service to host series of job fairs across Central Pa. this month

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Postal Service announced it will host a series of job fairs across Pennsylvania in an effort to fill open positions.

"As part of its innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce," the Postal Service said in a press release. "Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities."

The Postal Service is hosting job fairs in February at the following post offices.

All fairs are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here's a list of dates and locations:

Feb. 8: 5901 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg

Feb. 9: 60 S. Railroad Street, Palmyra

Feb. 10: 135 N. 3rd Street, Sunbury

Feb. 11: 500 N. Main Street, Red Lion

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.