Steve Harvey image used in random Facebook prize page. Don't fall for their claim of money.

The page has several posts claiming to give away money through cash, gas cards and Section 8.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know Steve Harvey’s face. Right now, it’s all over the place for Publishers Clearing House, but a viewer recently saw his face on another Facebook page that claimed there was a big money prize.

Her question was, is this a scam?

2 Wants to Know looked at the Facebook page. It showed an image of Steve Harvey, money in hand, and the text directed folks to sign up now.

The page wasn’t Publishers Clearing House, it is called Assistance For You. When you look at the page, after the Steve Harvey post, you see the page was also giving away a gas card, and help with Section 8 housing, all as long as you filled out the questionnaire or signed up now. So many different posts, all with the same promise of money in exchange for information. Those are red flags.

The Facebook page itself has only been in operation since December of 2021, that too is a red flag.



Knowledge is power. Don't answer questions that could lead to someone using that info to impersonate you, figure out your passwords, or put you on a mailing list.

Remember stranger danger when you were a kid? This is it--- stranger danger in the online form.

NEVER PAY FOR A PRIZE