IKEA to raise starting wages for U.S. employees to $16 per hour

If you're looking for a job, IKEA may be the perfect fit for you.
IKEA U.S. is raising starting pay for U.S. employees to $16 per hour, with some hourly wages starting at $17 or $18 depending on location.
The new starting pay, announced Tuesday, will begin January 1 for full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal workers, bringing the average pay to $20 per hour.
In addition to the starting pay increase, IKEA U.S. is also:
- Enhancing its benefits package to include a minimum of five weeks of paid time off for all employees, education assistance, back-up child and adult care, and better health care benefits.
- Providing a majority of U.S. employees the “One IKEA Bonus,” which is a performance-based payout totaling $76 million, in addition to the one-time Ingka global appreciation gift of $17 million to be distributed among all U.S. employees as announced previously, following a strong sales performance in FY21.