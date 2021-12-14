$18.50 | Hobby Lobby bringing in the new year with nationwide raises

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, Hobby Lobby stores will raise their minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 per hour.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the new year comes new beginnings, and a well-known nationwide company is celebrating by increasing wages for some of their employees.

“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” David Green, founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby, said.

The company prides itself on taking care of their employees. Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage that was above the federal minimum wage in 2009, according to a Hobby Lobby press release.

The company has raised its minimum wage 12 times over the last 13 years. The full-time minimum wage for Hobby Lobby employees was raised to $15 per hour in 2014.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” Green said. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. The rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship.”

The company has attracted and retained groups of associates by providing the best pay and benefits in retail to eligible employees, according to the release. These benefits include:

a medical, prescription, and dental plan

401(K)

life insurance

long-term disability benefits

vacation pay

personal paid time off

benefits with annual buyback

chaplain services

employee discounts

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 956 retail stores stocked with a treasure trove of over 80,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal, and custom framing products catering to those who seek to Live a Creative Life