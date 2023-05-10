Historic Powerball jackpot hits $1.4 billion

With no one winning the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, the jackpot climbs to a historic high.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You're probably not waking up a big winner on Thursday morning.

That's because no one matched all 5 numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot is now sitting at $1.4 billion. This is the third largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

But there were still some winners last night. Wednesday night produced more than 3.2 million winning tickets across the country, including seven tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

One of those tickets was bought here in Pennsylvania.

This is also the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California with a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

If you win on Saturday night's drawing, there are two ways to take home the prize. You can receive a lump sum of $643.7 million or take the annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.4 billion, before taxes.