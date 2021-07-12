Here's how you can get the largest tax refund this year

The IRS added a new "above the line" deduction for charitable giving this year, thanks to the CARES act.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can you get the largest tax refund from Uncle Sam this year?

The IRS added a new "above the line" deduction for charitable giving this year, thanks to the CARES act. That means whether you itemize your return or claim the standard deduction, you can take advantage of this deduction.

It's $300 for singles and up to $600 for married couples filing jointly.

The chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt said this could be worth about $150 on your refund.

But those donations have to be done by the end of the year, as there's no guarantee the IRS will extend the benefit to 2022.

There are some stipulations, you have to give a cash donation to a qualified charitable organization. And you need proof of donation, which could be anything from a paper receipt to a text confirmation. So keep those records in a safe place.

