Here's how much a Forever stamp will cost you starting Sunday

The U.S. Postal Service blames inflation and increased operating expenses as the reason for a list of price hikes.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's about to cost a little bit more to mail a letter in the United States.

Starting Sunday, the price of a first-class mail "Forever" stamp will cost 60 cents. That's a two-cent increase over the current price of 58 cents.

The prices for domestic postcards and sending an international letter are also going up. The price of postage for a postcard is increasing from 40 to 44 cents, while mailing a one-ounce letter internationally will now cost $1.40, a 10-cent increase from the current cost.

Other price increases taking effect July 10 include the cost of Certified Mail, renting a Post Office Box, fees associated with purchasing a money order and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

In May, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Americans should get used to "uncomfortable" price hikes over the coming years as the USPS works to become self-sufficient.

“I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment,” he said at a Board of Governors meeting.

At that meeting, the postal service reported a loss of about $1.7 billion for the latest quarter.