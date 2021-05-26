Helping small businesses | Money Smart

Businesswoman and Shark Tank star, Barbara Corcoran, is offering a free webinar series to small business owners who are struggling to bounce back post-COVID.

YORK, Pa. — As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many business owners are happy to be able to get back to work in a more normal environment. For others, recovering from the financial blow the pandemic took on their businesses is harder than it looks.

The series, "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran," is available to all small businesses -- stores, restaurants, online merchants, and more.

"You don't get to any level in anything you pursue unless you do it in incremental steps," she said. "Judgement plays a very important part in it. One thing that helped me build my business is that I always listened to other people."

Corcoran said that she knows this past year or so has been difficult due to the pandemic, but that's it's important to remain optimistic. She said the largest issue business owners are facing right now is finding employees. Many people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are making more money on unemployment than they would at a minimum wage job. In her webinar, Corcoran explores how to get employees, make them loyal, and make them stay.

She also said it's important to stay on top of what other businesses in a given area are offering so that you can offer employees better incentives to stay.

Users can register to view every webinar live here. Questions can be submitted by responding to any of Corcoran’s social media posts about the new webinar series or by calling 1-888-BARBARA.