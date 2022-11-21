Rep. Kim announces $3.4 million in grants to support veterans, children, police in Harrisburg

The money will be split between Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania, the Children's Dyslexia Center of Central Pennsylvania and Swatara Township.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) today announced that three Harrisburg projects will receive a total of $3.4 million in grant money.

The funding is provided by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

The Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania received $1.5 million to aid in the construction of the Homeless Veterans Transitional Community. The money will be used to prepare a site for the community center and tiny homes.

“I’m happy to bring resources to the people who need and deserve them,” Kim said, when speaking of the Veterans Transitional Community. “It’s the least we can do for the veterans of Pennsylvania. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania has done an extraordinary job of looking after those who served; I’m honored to help them in their mission.”

$1 million went to the Harrisburg Scottish Rite Cathedral and Children's Dyslexia Center of Central Pennsylvania to fund the replacement of the 17 roofs on the building, as well as a complete renovation of the elevator system, auditorium, banquet rooms, commercial kitchens and other upgrades.

Swatara Township also received $900,000 to build a police department and EOC facility. Separate funding will be used to construct an adjoined administrative building.

“These are just two of the many recent projects that have been made possible by state funding,” Kim said. “Bringing state dollars back to the district for residents is very important to me in my work as a state legislator.”