Experts say don't expect relief at the pump any time soon

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $4.51.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — “It’s going to be a bumpy, ugly summer when you’re filling your tank,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Just when we thought gas prices could be heading in the right direction, they’re now spiking to record highs.

“Right now if I let it go all the way, it’ll probably be like $125," said Curtis Craig of Palmyra.

Craig is one of millions of drivers feeling the pain at the pump.

De Haan says that pain is only going to get worse.

“The only thing that can keep prices from escalating further is if Americans can taper down their consumption,” said De Haan.

But that doesn’t seem likely, as we get ready to head into the summer travel season.

"What do you do when you want to go somewhere?" said Craig. "We haven’t made any plans at this point but I’m sure when we do gas prices will factor in.”

Gasoline is typically more expensive this time of year and experts say the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to make an impact as the European Union gets closer to implementing sanctions on Russian oil.

“By sanctioning Russia, they certainly are going to widen the global imbalance between supply and demand," said De Haan.

As we head into the warmer months there are some things you can do to increase fuel efficiency, according to AAA.

Minimize use of air conditioning, park in the shade, and remove bulky items from your car, as it takes more gas to accelerate a heavier vehicle.

“It’s going to be a pinch for months at a time and we probably won’t see any long term resolution until we see a resolution between Russia and Ukraine," said De Haan.