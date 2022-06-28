Free $20 Uber gift voucher presented for Fourth of July Weekend

The gift card is a partnership between the Lititz Borough Police Department and Wilsbach Distributors.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) is teaming up with Wilsbach Distributers to offer a free $20 Uber gift voucher for July 4th weekend.

This voucher is designed to discourage driving under the influence during the holiday weekend as part of the "Decide to Ride" program.

The program launches this Friday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 5.

Users should scan the QR code with their phone camera for directions on how to add the $20 voucher to their account.

The vouchers are good for pick-up or drop-off within the counties of York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon.

All counties are using the same QR code.