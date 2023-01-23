It's the first day to file federal income tax; here's what you need to know

It's time to get your paperwork together. Monday, January 23, is the first day you can file your federal income taxes.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return.

The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year.

Those people, according to the federal government, will help you on the telephone and in person.

If you need even more income tax help, places like the University of Scranton offer free income tax assistance if you make less than $60,000 a year.

That begins on the first of next month.

You can also arrange for help through the United Way in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

Other places offering income tax assistance will likely pop up well before the filing deadline.

Speaking of that deadline, it is later this year, on April 18, 2023.

The usual deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday. The following Monday is Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. That's a holiday.

So this year's federal income tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The IRS says if you have a clean return, you can get your refund, if you have one coming, in about three weeks.