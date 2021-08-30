Federal unemployment benefits for Pennsylvanians end this week

Sept. 4 is the final day for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the extra $300 a week for UC payments.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Federal Unemployment benefits will come to an end for Pennsylvanians on Sat., Sept. 4.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary, Jennifer Berrier, says more than 500,000 people will be impacted in the state when the program wraps up.

That includes people receiving pandemic unemployed assistance, known as PUA It will also end the additional 300 dollars a week for regular unemployment claimants.

The secretary said it's unclear what impact this will have on the labor shortage in the state, "Now I want to be clear when these unemployment benefits end this Saturday we won't suddenly see that every business is fully staffed many individuals who remain unemployed cites specific hurdles as the reason that they haven't rejoined the workforce. Hurdles like the lack of child care or the need for additional training."

On average, new unemployment claims have dropped over the past couple of weeks. The secretary also says this will allow the state to continue to work on the backlog of other UC claims.

PUA and PEUC claimants will still be able to file on Sunday for this past week, but those who remain unemployed for the following week will no longer be paid. People can file backdated claims until October 4th and there will be a PUA hotline open for the next two weeks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services wants people to know about assistance options:

• The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP);

• Medicaid;

• Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP);

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);

• Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); and,

• Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care.

Applications for ERAP, Medicaid, SNAP, and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. SNAP and Medical Assistance applications can also be submitted over the phone by calling 1-866-550-4355. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are now available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.