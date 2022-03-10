Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices?

According to AAA, gas prices in Pennsylvania are continuing to decrease.

YORK, Pa. — Some hurricanes can potentially impact gas prices.

“All it really comes down to is whether or not a hurricane is going to disrupt and shut down refineries or offshore oil production in the gulf of Mexico," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy

However, Hurricane Ian was not one of them. The storm mostly stayed away from gulf coast infrastructure and instead moved east toward the Atlantic ocean.

“And so as a result, no refineries and offshore oil production was only slightly impacted just for a few days," said De Haan. "So, for that reason, gas prices still may fluctuate but Hurricane Ian is not going to be an impact behind those movements."

According to AAA, gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to decrease.

"The average price of gas is $3.77 a gallon," said Doni Lee Spiegel with AAA Central Penn. "Even though we’re still paying 44 cents more a gallon from this time last year, the price dropped already, 0.1 cent from yesterday, it’s down 0.5 cents from this time last week, and 0.35 cents from this time last month."

However, hurricane season is not over yet.