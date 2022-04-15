Supply chain issues persist for motorcycle dealerships amid increased demand

The arrival of spring weather and high gas prices have more people wanting to hit the road by bike.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For Chris Rinehart of York it’s the best time of the year.

The problem is he’s having a tough time getting the parts needed for his motorcycle.

“[The parts] were originally supposed to come in two weeks ago then it got pushed back to the ship date, it got pushed back twice actually," said Rinehart.

And he’s not alone.

Pete Eisenhauer, the owner of Eisenhauer's York Harley-Davidson, says his store has been dealing with various backlogs for months.

“Many of the new bikes are waiting for parts and we experience various delays and that keeps the supply tighter," he explained.

It comes as the shop is seeing increased demand, with the arrival of spring weather.

“We’re definitely seeing an uptick of customers coming in, getting their bikes out and excited to go ride," said Heather Goodwin, the store's controller.

High gas prices also have more riders choosing to hit the road by bike.

Eisenhauer says some of the Harleys get 40 to 50 miles to the gallon.

“It’s a toy but it’s also a good way to save money on fuel," he said.

The toughest part is not knowing when things could get back to normal.

Until then, he suggests customers act quick when shopping.

“When a customer sees a bike that they want, it’s best that they make it theirs," said Eisenhauer.