Rising costs of food and fuel hitting food truck owners

Like many others, food truck owners are dealing with skyrocketing costs as they head into the busy summer season.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wet one for Food Truck Fridays at Springettsbury Township Park.

"Little bit of a washout but we promised we would be here so we kept our promise, we came out," said Gavin Clayton, owner of Bev's Jamaican Cuisine.

The rain isn’t the only thing hampering these dedicated food truck owners.

Costs of food and fuel continue to skyrocket as they head into the busy summer season.

“We try to absorb some of it but sometimes it just gets to be too much," said Sherri Diehl, owner of The Sweet Patch. "Just got to bear with us and we’ll all get through this together.”

Supply chain issues have also been a challenge.

“Lettuce is a good example," said Rick McGuigan, owner of the Taco Bus. "Sometimes one retail store won’t have lettuce so we’ll go to another as long as it’s quality food we’ll do okay.”

Gavin Clayton, the owner of Bev’s Jamaican Cuisine, knows about rising fuel costs more than anyone. He’s a truck driver full-time and says whether it’s driving his tractor-trailer, or operating his gas stove and fryers, it all comes down to efficiency.

“If I don’t need it, I shut it off," said Clayton. "If I’m using it, I try to use it as quickly as possible and get done with it. But it’s essential, I can’t do without it so just [have to] make due the best we can.”

Through it all, he and his wife Ameka are keeping their customers in mind.

“We try not to overcharge people," said Clayton. "We try to be fair.”

It’s the same story over at the Taco Bus, where McGuigan says they haven’t raised prices in the last five years.

“We’ve strived not to raise our prices through all of this, being confident that things will settle down," said McGuigan.

You can see the schedule for next week's Food Truck Friday at Springettsbury Park by visiting the Springettsbury Township Facebook page.