Economy

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.1% in September

According to a report from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, unemployment was down to 4.1% in September.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for Sept. 2022, stating that the rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1%. 

L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a statement: "Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dipping to 4.1%,  which was last seen in April 2000 and is the lowest rate on record dating back to 1976, serves as a testament to Pennsylvanians’ resilience, their ability to bounce back from a crisis, provide for their families, and tackle the economic challenges of today and tomorrow."

From April 2020 through Sept. 2022, the state has recovered 91% of jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic.

The civilian labor force, which is the estimated number of residents working or searching for work, was up 1,000 over the month, also according to the report. 

The largest gain of jobs in Pennsylvania was in the government sector last month, as well. 

Additional information on this report can be found here

