Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hit a record low of 4.0% in May, Dept. of Labor & Industry says

The rate is the lowest ever recorded in the Commonwealth, dating back to January 1976.

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania dipped a tenth of a percentage point in May, dropping to 4.0%, which is the lowest rate on record dating back to January 1976, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced Friday.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up one-tenth of a point over the year.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose three-tenths of a percentage point from April to 3.7%, L&I said Friday in a press release.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 9,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 9,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 7,900 over the month to a new record high of 6,122,500 in May. This was the fifth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level.

Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry supersectors, with the largest gain in professional and business services (+3,700), which rose to a record high level.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 151,500 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+47,800) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.