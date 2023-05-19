Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dipped to 4.1% in April, matching the state's lowest rate on record

The last time Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was this low was January 1976, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.1% in April, matching the lowest rate on record, according to data released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The unemployment rate in the commonwealth has not been that low since January 1976, L&I said in a press release.

The national unemployment rate was also down one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 3.4%, L&I said.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point below its April 2022 level, and the national rate was also down 0.2 percentage points over the year, according to L&I.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 13,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 8,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 11,000 over the month to a new record high of 6,117,100 in April. This was the fourth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from March in seven of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+8,400). Professional & business services rose to a record high level.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 156,300 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+55,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.