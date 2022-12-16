Pennsylvania's unemployment rate remained at 4% in November

The statewide unemployment rate matched the record low number set in October, according to the latest report from the state Department of Labor & Industry.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate remained a 4% in the month of November, staying at the record low set in October, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry (L&I).

The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.7%, L&I said.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.5% below its November 2021 level, and the national rate was down 0.5% over the year.

“A historically low unemployment rate for two months in a row means that Pennsylvania workers have the ability to be selective in their search for family-sustaining wages and career paths that afford them the ability to pursue their passions,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a press release. “But the flipside of a low unemployment rate is scarcity of skilled workers for some industries.

"So, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to invest in growing our labor force, developing skilled workers who meet the needs of Pennsylvania employers and attracting talented workers to the commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 5,000 over the month. The employment count declined by 2,000 and resident unemployment declined 3,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 10,400 over the month to 6,021,800 in November.

Jobs increased from October in nine of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gain was in other services (+4,100). Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 189,200 with gains in each of the 11 supersectors, L&I said.

From April 2020 to November 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 93.5% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic.