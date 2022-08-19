Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% in July

It was a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point since June, and a 2.1% decrease from July 2021, according to the Pa. Dept. of Labor & Industry.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania dropped to 4.3% in July, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point over the previous month, according to statistics released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% over the same span, L&I said in a press release.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its July 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.9 percentage points over the year, according to L&I.

“The jobs report for July is a testament to Pennsylvania workers’ ability to bounce back from a crisis, provide for their families, and contribute to a strong economy that benefits all of us,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “As the unemployment rate continues to steadily decline, job growth continues across the board in industries ranging from professional and business services to trade and transportation. This month marks the first time since June 2019 that we have had 4.3% unemployment.”

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was unchanged over the month. The employment count rose 12,000 (to 6,171,000) while resident unemployment declined 12,000 (to 275,000).

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 31,000 over the month to 5,979,500 in July. Jobs increased from June in 9 of the 11 industry super sectors with the largest volume gain in professional & business services (+11,000).

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 203,800 with gains in 10 of the 11 super sectors. Trade, transportation, and utilities had the largest 12-month gain, adding 60,500 jobs.

Three super sectors -- trade, transportation, and utilities; information; and professional and business services – were above their pre-pandemic job levels in July 2022.

From April 2020 through July 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 90% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic period, L&I said.