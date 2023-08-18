Pennsylvania's July unemployment rate lowest since 1976

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry says that July's unemployment rate of 3.5% is the lowest rate on record going back to January 1976.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from July 17.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2023.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in July, the lowest rate on record going back to January 1976, L&I said. The U.S. unemployment rate was also at 3.5%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its July 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year, according to L&I.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 9,000 over the month. L&I says resident employment rose by 6,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 15,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 14,400 over the month to a new record high of 6,149,000 in July. This was the seventh month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level, according to L&I. Jobs increased from June in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education and health services (+6,700), which rose to a record high level. Professional and business services also rose to a record high, according to the department.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 143,100 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education and health services (+45,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors, L&I said.